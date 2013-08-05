UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
-- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources reported on Friday a plunge in its second-quarter net profit, hurt by lower palm oil prices, and said the operating environment in China remains challenging due to intense competition. -- UPP HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore's UPP Holdings said it has signed an agreement with MSP Tractors Pte Ltd and Myan Shwe Pyi Tractors Ltd for engineering, procurement and construction of a power plant in Yangon, Myanmar. UPP plans to sell its electric generating capacity and power to Myanmar Electric Power Enterprise. -- SINGAPORE POST LTD - Singapore Post said its first-quarter net profit fell 2 percent from a year earlier to S$37.3 million ($29.35 million). Excluding one-off items, underlying net profit was 0.9 percent lower at S$36.2 million. -- OCEANUS GROUP LTD - Singapore abalone breeder Oceanus requested a halt in the trading of its shares pending an announcement.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources