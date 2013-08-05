Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1709.67 0.16% 2.800 USD/JPY 99.04 0.11% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6093 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1311.98 0.04% 0.480 US CRUDE 106.21 -0.68% -0.730 DOW JONES 15658.36 0.19% 30.34 ASIA ADRS 143.08 1.13% 1.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks edge higher; bond yields, dollar slip on jobs data SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine falls to 3-week low; Thai stocks lag on week STOCKS TO WATCH -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources reported on Friday a plunge in its second-quarter net profit, hurt by lower palm oil prices, and said the operating environment in China remains challenging due to intense competition. -- UPP HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore's UPP Holdings said it has signed an agreement with MSP Tractors Pte Ltd and Myan Shwe Pyi Tractors Ltd for engineering, procurement and construction of a power plant in Yangon, Myanmar. UPP plans to sell its electric generating capacity and power to Myanmar Electric Power Enterprise. -- SINGAPORE POST LTD - Singapore Post said its first-quarter net profit fell 2 percent from a year earlier to S$37.3 million ($29.35 million). Excluding one-off items, underlying net profit was 0.9 percent lower at S$36.2 million. -- OCEANUS GROUP LTD - Singapore abalone breeder Oceanus requested a halt in the trading of its shares pending an announcement. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may rise to 1-1/2-week high on strong Wall St > Dow, S&P 500 end at record for second day despite jobs > Yields fall as job growth lags expectations > NZ dollar hit hard by food scare, majors calmer > Gold rebounds on US payrolls but posts weekly loss > Oil slips on US jobs data disappointment > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: