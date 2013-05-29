Units of Asian Pay Television Trust fell as much as 3.6 percent below its initial public offering price in its Singapore debut and were among the most actively traded stocks.

Over the past few months, investors have piled into business or real estate investment trusts that typically offer relatively higher dividends or yields amid low interest rates.

But the volatility in global equity markets and nagging concerns about Asian Pay Television's growth prospects were hitting the stock, traders said.

Units of Asian Pay Television, the investment vehicle for a Taiwanese cable television operator, opened at S$1.00 versus its IPO price of S$0.97, but then retreated to as low as S$0.935 on Wednesday. More than 135 million units were traded.

Croesus Retail Trust had a strong debut in Singapore this month, but its units have fallen about 14 percent since hitting a peak of S$1.18.