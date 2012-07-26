CIMB Research raised its target price on Cache Logistics Trust, which owns logistics assets, to S$1.19 from S$1.13 and kept its outperform rating, saying it expects the management to execute more acquisitions.

By 0157 GMT, units of Cache were flat at S$1.11, and have gained nearly 17 percent so far this year. Cache posted a 5 percent fall in its April-June distribution per unit to 1.981 Singapore cents, which was in line with CIMB's estimates.

"Its acquisition of assets in April and July was testament to management's ability to deliver acquisition-led growth," said CIMB, adding that it has assigned a lower risk premium to Cache due to resilience in its portfolio yields, backed by 100-percent occupied portfolio.

CIMB noted that Cache will continue to explore the Malaysian market to gain familiarity, and said management prefers larger assets.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)

9:47 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-ABN AMRO upgrades Singapore to neutral

ABN AMRO Private Banking has upgraded Singapore stocks to neutral from underweight, citing potentially smaller earnings estimate cuts compared to other Asian companies.

Singapore's corporate earnings will face headwinds from slowing global growth due to their exposure to overseas markets, ABN said.

However, it added that consensus growth estimates for Singapore's sales and earnings are the lowest in Asia, thus Singapore may be less vulnerable to negative earnings revisions relative to regional peers.

"The MSCI Singapore may thus experience a smaller magnitude of earnings cuts, helping it to outperform regional markets during the August-September period," said ABN in a note.

The MSCI Singapore index has gained about 14.9 percent so far this year, compared to the MSCI Asia Pacific Ex-Japan's 2 percent rise.

ABN expects loan growth to moderate in the second quarter and earnings of banks, like DBS Group, could miss expectations slightly. Margins of offshore and marine companies such as Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine Ltd may also disappoint as they normalize form high levels, ABN said.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)