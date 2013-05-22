Singapore-listed firms are likely to see more earnings upgrades
than downgrades in the second half of this year, as company
results are set to improve with the city-state's economic growth
expected to recover towards 2014, Citi said.
First-quarter results still showed more misses than beats,
but Citi expected the situation to improve in the second half,
with large positive revisions expected in industrials, consumer
staples and consumer discretionary segments in 2014.
"Within our coverage universe, flat aggregate EPS (earnings
per share) trends this year are expected to grow into 8 percent
aggregate EPS growth in 2014," Citi said in a report.
"Investors are now likely to look for clues amongst the
large caps that point towards the pace of earnings recovery
later in 2013 as well as those that can possibly eke out higher
dividends."
It favoured stocks with less domestic exposure, including
Keppel Corporation Ltd, Wilmar International Ltd
and Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd.
Among the stocks it dislikes are are SMRT Corporation Ltd
, Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore
Airlines, Singapore Exchange Ltd and COSCO
Corporation Ltd.
13:54 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index edges up, Thai Bev jumps
on report
Singapore shares scaled new a five-year high, with Thai
Beverage jumping to a record after an upbeat report on
opportunities in Myanmar for the company.
The Straits Times Index gained 0.4 percent to
3,458.5 in a broad-based rally. The index is up nearly 9 percent
so far this year, but has underperformed most Southeast Asian
markets.
DBS Vickers said there was little room for upside on
earnings potential in Singapore. "The hunt for yield, defensive
and stable names should continue as global growth remains weak,
central banks stay accommodative and inflation is still tame."
Thai Beverage was the biggest gainer and rose as much as 5.2
percent to a record S$0.71. Highlighting Myanmar's strong
potential in the beer market, Standard Chartered issued a
bullish report and said Thai Beverage was an "excellent proxy"
for the opportunities in Myanmar.
"The country's extended isolation has led to a shortage of
basic consumer items - and a thirst for beer. Myanmar could
generate 47 percent of Thai Beverage's beer volume growth in
2013 to 2017," it said.
"Thai Bev has a 29 percent stake in F&N, which controls
Myanmar Brewery. We think Thai Bev is likely to acquire F&N's
F&B business in a restructuring."
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, through Thai
Beverage and TCC Assets Ltd, is F&N's biggest
shareholder.
11:00 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore banks' rally running
out of steam - Macquarie
Singapore banks' shares may be near the end of their rally
as their first-quarter results represent a short-term top and
business activity is expected to cool off in the coming
quarters, said Macquarie Equities Research.
"We believe the rally in Singapore bank stocks is looking
tired and we would look to pare down holdings at current
levels," Macquarie said in a report.
"We believe that upcoming quarters may look weaker for all,
given slowing business activity (we assume) lack of major
investment banking deals vs 1Q13," Macquarie said, adding that
the sector as whole is trading close to fair value, and lacks
operational catalysts to the upside.
It downgraded DBS Group Holdings Ltd and UOB Ltd
to "neutral" from "outperform", and cut its rating on
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd to "underperform"
from "neutral".
Banking shares have outperformed so far this year, with DBS
rising 17 percent, OCBC up 15 percent and UOB gaining 11
percent. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index has
gained 9 percent. Singapore's leading banks beat market
forecasts with their earnings.