Rising demand for liftboats will help offshore service provider Ezion Holdings Ltd retain strong growth, said DBS Vickers Securities, raising its earnings forecast and price target.

Ezion shares rose as much as 3.1 percent to S$2.32, on course for its biggest daily climb in more than a week, outstripping a 0.6 percent fall in the oil and gas sector index .

"The group is poised to ride on the rising demand for liftboat/service rigs in Asia and robust activities in United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM)," DBS said in a note.

DBS raised its forecast for Ezion's financial year 2014 and 2015 earnings by 3 percent and 15 percent respectively, and lifted its price target to S$3.00 from S$2.52.

"It has a unique business proposition that offers fascinating growth and high earnings visibility," the brokerage said.

The lead in the liftboat market helped Ezion's net income in the three months ended March 31 jump to $46.15 million from $14.08 million a year.