CIMB Research raised its target price on Ezion Holdings Ltd , an offshore services firm, to S$1.65 from S$1.19 and kept its 'outperform' rating, citing strong contract wins.

At 0339 GMT, Ezion shares were up 3.1 percent at S$1.33 in a broader market that was down 0.7 percent. Its shares have more than doubled since the start of the year, compared with the FTSE ST Oil & Gas Index's 29.5 percent rise.

Ezion said on Tuesday it secured a charter contract worth about $201 million and a letter of intent valued up to $82.1 million to provide two service rigs to a national oil company based in Southeast Asia.

CIMB said Ezion has secured 12 contracts worth over S$1 billion in 10 months, underscoring its growing traction with Southeast Asian national oil companies.

The brokerage also likes Ezion for its growing track record and its management's networking in Australia and Denmark, and resourcefulness in securing funding.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS, OCBC start Far East Hospitality with 'buy'

DBS Vickers and OCBC Investment Research have initiated coverage of Far East Hospitality Trust with 'buy' ratings, citing its attractive exposure to Singapore's fast-growing tourism sector.

At 0305 GMT, units of Far East Hospitality were down 1.9 percent at S$1.015. They have gained about 6.8 percent since its market debut in August.

Far East Hospitality, which owns 11 hotels and serviced residences in Singapore, offers potential earnings growth with an acquisition pipeline that can increase the number of its rooms by 49 percent, said DBS. It has set a target price of S$1.10 on Far East.

"Organic growth prospects remain bright, coming from operational ramp-up of the newly completed Oasia Hotel and phased completions of various refurbishment programs," said DBS.

OCBC, which has a target price of S$1.08 on Far East Hospitality, said the trust's hotels would provide the upside, while the serviced residences would provide downside protection during economic slowdowns due to their longer average stay.

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DMG starts AusGroup with 'buy' rating

DMG & Partners initiated coverage of AusGroup Ltd, which provides services to the mining and oil and gas industries, with a 'buy' rating and a target price of S$0.755, citing a positive industry outlook.

By 0210 GMT, AusGroup shares were up 2 percent at S$0.505, and have surged 60 percent since the start of the year, compared to the FTSE ST Industrials Index's 20.5 percent rise.

A record A$261 billion has been committed towards capital expenditure in 98 major minerals and energy projects between 2012 and 2016 in Australia, DMG said, which will benefit AusGroup.

The brokerage expects AusGroup to see net profit growth of 29 percent on an average a year over the next three years, helped by improving net margins.

The company also said it was planning to spin off its operating subsidiaries in a listed entity on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

"If this plan goes through, AusGroup shareholders stand to gain as the industry average forward price-to-earnings on the ASX is 10 times versus AusGroup's 5.4 times today," said DMG.

