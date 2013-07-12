Ezra Holdings Ltd shares lost as much as 5 percent
after the company reported an earnings miss, amid a fall in
Singapore's benchmark stock index after a three-day rally.
Ezra Holdings, a Singapore-based offshore oilfield service
provider, said net profit for the three months ended on May 31
plunged 68 percent on the year to $7.2 million, after counting
in a one-off gain from its divestment of shares in Ezion
Holdings Ltd.
"Stripping that out, Ezra would have reported a core net
loss of US$57.7m, significantly worse than our projections of
US$15m profits," DBS Vickers said in a research note.
Barclays kept its "underweight" call on the stock and target
price at S$0.90.
Ezra's shares were down 3.9 percent at S$0.975 at 0352 GMT,
They have fallen about 14 percent this year.
Ezra also announced a string of order wins worth over $630
million
Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.6 percent at
3,228.15, snapping a three-day winning run.