Singapore's benchmark stock index fell to a more than six-month low and was headed for a fifth straight week of decline, tracking a sell off across the board in the global markets on the Federal Reserve's plan to reduce its stimulus later this year.

The Straits Times Index fell as much as 2.2 percent to 3,065.42 points, its lowest since early December, on course for its fifth consecutive week of decline, matching a similar losing streak a year earlier. The broadest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 percent.

Hutchison Port Trust, which has the highest dividend yield among index components, was among the worst performers. Its share price slumped as much as 4 percent to a nine-month low of S$0.72.

"For now, the pressure will be on REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and those highly dependent on cheap debt," said a Singapore-based trader.

"We've seen quite a bit of outflow in the past few weeks, and that should continue with funds adjusting portfolios for slower liquidity expansion through the end of the year."

The REIT index fell 1.4 percent, after having hit a nine-month low of 738.60 points earlier in the day.

Medical supplies producer Medtecs International Corp Limited soared 12 percent to S$0.094 in a third day of sharp rises on rising demand outlook for face masks as heavy haze shrouded Singapore for the fifth day.