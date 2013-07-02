UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
Singapore shares rose to their highest in a week and a half, moving in tandem with global equity markets, which got a boost from upbeat data from Europe and the United States, with property shares leading the gains.
The Straits Times Index rose as much as 0.8 percent to 3,167.52 points before giving up some gains to 3,165.16 points. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent.
Global Logistic Properties Ltd led the index with a 2.9 percent gain, after rising as much as 5.1 percent to a peak of S$2.90, last seen in late May. Property companies City Developments Ltd climbed 2.3 percent and CapitaLand Limited gained 1.7 percent.
Singapore's central bank on Friday introduced borrowing limit rules for property buyers, as part of the ongoing effort to keep a lid on real estate prices. The new rule will add to challenges residential property developers in the city-state face, said Citi analysts.
"We believe 3Q sales should weaken, given the usual 2-month slowdown post-measures and Hungry Ghost Festival in Aug/Sep, followed by the onslaught of completions from 2014 alongside a slowdown in population growth," they wrote in a research note.
They gave preference to developers with more sectoral and geographic diversity, such as CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, CapitaLand and HongKong Land Holdings Ltd.
* Reis, inc. Announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) The announced merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management highlights the growing polarisation of the investment management industry between large, global, diversified groups and smaller, specialist, active managers, Fitch Ratings says. In this environment, mid-sized firms suffer the most from industry pressures and further consolidation is likely as investment managers seek to diversify their