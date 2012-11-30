CIMB Research downgraded Singapore to 'neutral' from
'overweight', citing lack of earnings growth and as economic
restructuring results in rising costs, but said it still likes
companies that can benefit from rising asset prices.
"Within the Singapore market, our main recommendation is to
drift out of yields and hunt for safe growth at a reasonable
price," said CIMB in a report, adding that fears of a Chinese
hard landing were receding and a break-up of the euro zone looks
less likely.
The brokerage likes DBS Group Holdings and
property developer CapitaLand Ltd, which will benefit
from asset inflation and a recovering China. Smaller property
developer UOL Group Ltd is another asset play that is
trading at an attractive discount to its restated net asset
value, it added.
CIMB has 'outperform' ratings on CapitaLand, DBS and UOL,
with target prices of S$4.02, S$17.36 and S$8.44 respectively.
Defensive stocks have become expensive compared to
cyclicals, and CIMB recommends investors to take small positions
on beaten-down cyclicals.
Singapore faces inflationary pressures, especially as
negative interest rates lead to higher asset prices and rents.
Restriction of foreign labour also adds to manpower costs, which
could continue weighing on corporate earnings, CIMB said.
9:57 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB upgrades S'pore-listed palm
oil firms
CIMB Research upgraded Singapore-listed palm oil plantation
firms to 'overweight' from 'trading buy' but downgraded
Indonesia-listed peers to 'neutral' from 'overweight'.
Singapore-listed companies will be "less impacted by the
minimum wage increase (in Indonesia) due to their
geographically-diversified estates, as well as have better
prospects in light of their exposure to the domestic cooking oil
sector", CIMB said.
It lowered its average crude palm oil price forecasts by 7-9
percent for 2012-2014 to reflect waning risks from El Nino.
The brokerage upgraded Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd
to 'outperform' from 'neutral', and raised its target
price to S$3.90 from S$3.52, citing a recovery in earnings due
to better crushing margins and higher sales volumes in 2013.
By 0147 GMT, Wilmar shares were up 0.6 percent at S$3.21,
but are the biggest underperformer in the sector, falling 36
percent so far this year against the Straits Times Index's
16 percent gain.
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd was also upgraded to
'outperform' from 'trading buy', as CIMB expects its shares to
ride on the recovery in crude palm oil prices in the first half
of the year.
CIMB downgraded Indonesia's Astra Agro Lestari to
'neutral' from outperform and cut target price to 23,300 rupiah
from 27,400 rupiah, due to rising cost pressures.
