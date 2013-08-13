UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Singapore shares edged higher, following gains in global equity markets, led by a rebound in property stocks as investors picked up bargains.
Singapore's benchmark Strait Times Index rose 0.3 percent to 3,243.41 points by 0450 GMT, tracking a 0.7 percent rise in Asian shares ex-Japan.
Property firm CapitaLand Ltd topped the index with a 2.2 percent rise, followed by Keppel Corp Ltd which rose 1.5 percent. CapitalMall Trust and City Developments Ltd were up 1 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.
"Despite all the government cooling measures, everything seems okay," said a Singapore-based trader, "In addition, property firms' shares prices had gone down a lot and some investors are hunting for bargains."
CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's biggest developer, reported a slight fall in its second-quarter net profit late last month. Its share price hit a more than two-week low of S$3.18 on Monday before recovering to S$3.26.
Shares in palm oil firm Bumitama Agri Ltd fell 2.6 percent to S$0.945, on course for the biggest daily drop in more than two weeks, after the company reported a 19.2 percent decline in second-quarter net profit.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources