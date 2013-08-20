Singapore shares fell for the fourth straight session, led
by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, DBS Group
Holdings Ltd and UOB Ltd, as global markets
were hit by the uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will start to reduce its stimulus.
Small and mid-cap shares such as Albedo Ltd and
HanKore Environment Tech Group dominated trading
volume in the broader Singapore market. The main Straits Times
index shed 0.8 percent to a low of 3,147.1, the weakest
since July 8 and down 3 percent over the last four sessions.
The earnings picture for companies remains blurred. Analysts
at Religare Capital Markets said that over the past month every
market except for Malaysia had seen net downgrades in earnings
projections for next year, with Singapore faring the worst.
"Singapore earnings have been cut by 2.5 percent over the
last month, the worst in ASEAN," Religare said in a report on
stocks with a market value of more than $1 billion. It said
aggregate earnings for the next year are now expected to fall
0.3 percent year-on-year.
"Consumer staples, financial services, and property all have
weak earnings growth profiles. We continue to disfavor the
Singapore market."