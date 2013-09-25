SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Shares in Singapore's Falcon Energy Group Ltd jumped 6 percent to their highest in about 2-1/2 years as traders cited an upbeat report on the offshore marine and oil and gas company by brokerage Voyage Research.

Voyage expects Falcon's marine division to lead the group in profitability and said the company may book revenue in its second quarter from the recent sale of its two partly owned jack-up rigs. Voyage set an intrinsic target of S$0.55 on the small-cap company and maintained its "increase exposure" rating.

Falcon's shares rose to S$0.44, with 16.8 million shares traded, 11 times the average full-day volume traded over the past 30 days.

In the broader market, volume was thin in large-cap stocks.

The Straits Times Index edged up 0.3 percent to 3,220.4, supported by banks DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, while Singapore Exchange fell 2.1 percent. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.