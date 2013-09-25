SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Shares in Singapore's Falcon
Energy Group Ltd jumped 6 percent to their highest in
about 2-1/2 years as traders cited an upbeat report on the
offshore marine and oil and gas company by brokerage Voyage
Research.
Voyage expects Falcon's marine division to lead the group in
profitability and said the company may book revenue in its
second quarter from the recent sale of its two partly owned
jack-up rigs. Voyage set an intrinsic target of S$0.55 on the
small-cap company and maintained its "increase exposure" rating.
Falcon's shares rose to S$0.44, with 16.8 million shares
traded, 11 times the average full-day volume traded over the
past 30 days.
In the broader market, volume was thin in large-cap stocks.
The Straits Times Index edged up 0.3 percent to
3,220.4, supported by banks DBS Group and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, while Singapore Exchange
fell 2.1 percent. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was little changed.