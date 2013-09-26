BRIEF-Kumho Industrial signs 110.44 bln won contract with Korea Asset In Trust
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
Singapore shares headed lower for the fifth straight day, in line with regional markets, as investors cautiously watch the fight over the U.S. budget, which could hurt the recovery of the world's top economy.
The U.S. Congress is currently struggling to pass a spending bill to keep the government funded beyond Oct. 1, but that is just a taster for the fight over raising the debt limit.
The benchmark Straits Times Index fell as much as 0.8 percent to a one-week low of 3,183.26 points in trading volume just about a quarter of the average turnover over the past month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent.
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, which operates container terminals, rose to as high as $0.79, matching a more than three-month high hit on Wednesday. HPH Trust shares had already risen nearly 7 percent so far this month, on course for their biggest monthly gain since last October, supported by warming sentiment on the shipping market.
DBS Vickers Securities initiated coverage on Soilbuild Business Space REIT with a "buy" call and a target price of S$0.87.
"Compared to existing industrial S-REITs, its portfolio is the youngest," said DBS in a research note.
"SB REIT will derive 42-43 percent of its net property income from master leases, with tenures ranging from 5-15 years, and this will offer strong income visibility to the REIT."
SB REIT, which debuted on the SGX in August with an initial offering price of S$0.78, rose as much as 1.4 percent to S$0.745.
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo
WASHINGTON, March 2 The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all major U.S. financial regulators, met late on Thursday afternoon and reviewed its designation of a nonbank firm as "too big to fail," according to a statement from the Treasury Department.