SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Singapore shares logged broad based declines, led by property developer CapitaLand and Thai Beverage, as regional bourses fell on the increasing likelihood of a U.S. government shutdown.

In the broader market, shares in Ezion Holdings lost 3.8 percent after the oilfield services firm proposed a restructuring under which it would inject its marine supply base business into Ocean Sky International Ltd and acquire 45.15 percent of the enlarged share capital of Ocean Sky.

The Straits Times Index shed 0.6 percent to 3,190.2, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.1 percent.

DBS Vickers Securities said the Singapore benchmark's pullback from its recent high of 3,260 signalled the start of a consolidation band between 3,150 and 3,250. It pegged a year-end target of 3,330 or a valuation of 13.9 times 2014 earnings.

"The year-end objective is on the assumption that the upcoming deadline to raise the US debt ceiling is met and there is little/no net forward earnings downgrade for STI component stocks in the upcoming 3Q results season," it said in a report.