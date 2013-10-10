SINGAPORE Oct 10 Singapore stocks rose for a third straight session on Thursday, but volumes were thin and small-cap shares topped trading in the broader market.

The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.4 percent to 3,169.1 points, with only about 69 million shares traded, or 25 percent of its 30-day average full-day volume.

Gains were led by Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and Wilmar International Ltd. While OCBC was up 0.5 percent, Jardine Matheson and Wilmar were up more than 1 percent each.

In the broader market, small-cap shares such as YHM Group Ltd, Albedo Ltd and HanKore Environment Tech Group Ltd topped the list of most actively traded stocks.

Investment holding company Rowsley Ltd rose 7.4 percent after bullish comments on its property project in Malaysia. In a statement on Wednesday, Rowsley said it was poised for strong growth following the completion of a very substantial acquisition that will see it launch its property project in the booming Iskandar region.