Shares in offshore oilfield service firm Ezra Holdings Ltd
hit their highest level in more than two years, on
talks that the company is engaged in discussion on its subsea
division, while the Singapore benchmark index barely moved.
Ezra's stock rose as much as S$1.475 on Wednesday, a level
unseen since July 2011, after shooting up 9 percent in the
previous session, for which the company received a query from
the Singapore Exchange.
In response to the exchange's query filed late Tuesday, Ezra
said it was not aware of any information that had caused the
price jump, but admitted that it is in discussions related to
its subsea division.
"The Company is currently evaluating certain proposals and
is engaged in discussions in relation to these proposals," it
said in a filing, adding that there is no certainty whether
these discussions will progress beyond the current stage.
The benchmark Straits Times Index remained in the
doldrums, down 0.1 percent at 3,183.61 points by 0351 GMT,
holding up better than MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan, which was 0.7 percent
lower.
In other stocks, Blumont Group Ltd slumped as much
as 19 percent to a one-year low of S$0.079. LionGold Corp Ltd
and Asiasons Capital Ltd, which were
associated with Blumont, fell 5 percent and 7 percent
respectively.
All three stocks suffered steep declines in share prices in
October, and triggered a probe into the price volatility from
the exchange and Singapore's central bank.