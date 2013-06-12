Singapore shares dropped to a six-month low, tracking losses in the global stock market after the Bank of Japan refrained from fresh action and on concerns of a decreasing stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.7 percent to a six-month low of 3,149.22. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hovered near a 6-1/2-month trough hit on Tuesday.

Interest rate-sensitive shares led the losses, with Global Logistic Properties Ltd, CapitaMall Trust and CapitaMalls Asia Ltd falling around 2 percent.

But there is limited room on the downside for the main index, which is expected to hold above 3,100, DBS Vickers Securities said in a research note.

"There is still a little weakness from the region that can weigh on the STI but not much in the short term," it said.

Indonesia's index dropped to a four-month low on Wednesday for a fifth straight day of decline, and Bangkok's SET index dipped to a nearly five-month low on Wednesday. The Philippine main index fell nearly 5 percent in the previous session, the biggest daily decline since October 2011.

In other news, Singapore's inflation for 2013 is expected to come in below the central bank's forecast of 3-4 percent, a central bank survey released on Wednesday showed, in a sign that rising prices have become less of a concern after two years of elevated cost pressures.

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Preference for budget carriers to help Tiger Airways - OCBC

Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd 's prospects are bright as industry dynamics continue to favour budget over premium carriers, analysts at OCBC Investment Research said, unfazed by an 8 percent year-to-date loss in its share price.

Tiger Airways, in which Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd holds about one-third stake, reported a 36.4 percent rise in passenger traffic in May from a year earlier.

Asia Pacific remains a high growth region for the aviation industry, and the initial public listing plans of a few Asia-based budget airlines reinforced this view, OCBC said in a research note.

"we believe that the market is large enough to absorb the growth in capacity as aircraft per capita remains lower in the region versus the more developed markets of North America and Europe," OCBC said.

"Increases in consumer demand for air travel (resulting from greater affluence) should outpace the growth in aircraft deliveries to the region."

Southeast Asia budget airlines, including Tiger, have been looking to expand capacity as they tap into booming air travel demand across the region.

OCBC maintained a "buy" rating on the carrier with fair value estimate at S$0.79.

The stock traded at S$0.625.