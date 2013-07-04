Singapore shares firmed, reversing sharp losses in the previous
session, while investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key
events including the European Central Bank meeting and the U.S.
non-farm payrolls report.
The Straits Times Index gained 0.9 percent to
3,156.38 points by 0349 GMT, with volumes at just 15 percent of
the 30-day average. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 1 percent.
Global Logistic Properties Ltd climbed more than 3
percent, leading the gains in the index, after plunging 4.5
percent on Wednesday and marking its biggest daily drop in more
than three months.
Shares of Keppel Corporation Ltd, the world's
largest offshore drilling rig builder, gained nearly 1 percent
to S$10.46, after the company announced an order win worth $210
million for a jack-up rig from PV Drilling Overseas, a company
majority-owned by PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services
Corporation.
"There is significant potential," Citi wrote in a research
note, adding that this order lifted Keppel's year-to-date order
wins to S$3.4 billion.
"We remain upbeat on the sector and believe strategic
decisions by NOCs (national oil companies) to acquire rigs add
further resilience to the order win outlook for Singapore rig
builders."
Citi set its target price for Keppel Corp at S$13.45.
1149 (0349 GMT)