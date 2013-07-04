Singapore shares firmed, reversing sharp losses in the previous session, while investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key events including the European Central Bank meeting and the U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

The Straits Times Index gained 0.9 percent to 3,156.38 points by 0349 GMT, with volumes at just 15 percent of the 30-day average. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 percent.

Global Logistic Properties Ltd climbed more than 3 percent, leading the gains in the index, after plunging 4.5 percent on Wednesday and marking its biggest daily drop in more than three months.

Shares of Keppel Corporation Ltd, the world's largest offshore drilling rig builder, gained nearly 1 percent to S$10.46, after the company announced an order win worth $210 million for a jack-up rig from PV Drilling Overseas, a company majority-owned by PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Corporation.

"There is significant potential," Citi wrote in a research note, adding that this order lifted Keppel's year-to-date order wins to S$3.4 billion.

"We remain upbeat on the sector and believe strategic decisions by NOCs (national oil companies) to acquire rigs add further resilience to the order win outlook for Singapore rig builders."

Citi set its target price for Keppel Corp at S$13.45.