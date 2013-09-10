Singapore shares were headed for their fourth straight session
of rise, led by CapitaMalls Asia Ltd which climbed to
a three-week high on improving economic picture in China.
The benchmark Straits Times Index inched up 0.3
percent to 3,096.86 by 0440 GMT, tracking a 0.9 percent gain in
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
.
CapitaMalls Asia shares rose as much as 2.4 percent to
S$1.925, the highest since Aug. 21, before paring some gains to
S$1.915. Trading volume was less than 30 percent of the stock's
five-day average.
The latest batch of data showed that China's August exports
beat expectations, adding evidence that the world's
second-largest economy may have avoided a sharp slowdown.
Investors are waiting for industrial production and retail sales
number later in the day.
"We believe increasing signs of stabilising economic
fundamentals in China reinforces the outlook of CMA's Chinese
mall portfolio, which has continued to put up firm numbers year
to date," said OCBC analysts in a research note.
Sixty-one of 103 malls operated by the company are located
in China. The company's China operation contributed S$82 million
in revenue, or 44 percent of the company's total turnover in the
first half of the year, company filings show.
OCBC rated the stock "buy" and pinned the target price at
S$2.55.