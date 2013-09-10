Singapore shares were headed for their fourth straight session of rise, led by CapitaMalls Asia Ltd which climbed to a three-week high on improving economic picture in China.

The benchmark Straits Times Index inched up 0.3 percent to 3,096.86 by 0440 GMT, tracking a 0.9 percent gain in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .

CapitaMalls Asia shares rose as much as 2.4 percent to S$1.925, the highest since Aug. 21, before paring some gains to S$1.915. Trading volume was less than 30 percent of the stock's five-day average.

The latest batch of data showed that China's August exports beat expectations, adding evidence that the world's second-largest economy may have avoided a sharp slowdown. Investors are waiting for industrial production and retail sales number later in the day.

"We believe increasing signs of stabilising economic fundamentals in China reinforces the outlook of CMA's Chinese mall portfolio, which has continued to put up firm numbers year to date," said OCBC analysts in a research note.

Sixty-one of 103 malls operated by the company are located in China. The company's China operation contributed S$82 million in revenue, or 44 percent of the company's total turnover in the first half of the year, company filings show.

OCBC rated the stock "buy" and pinned the target price at S$2.55.