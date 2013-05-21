UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Units of Keppel REIT dropped more than 2 percent after its parent, Keppel Corporation Ltd, said it would sell a 6.7 percent stake in the trust for S$280 million ($223 million).
The price fall came after Keppel REIT marched to a 5-1/2-year high of S$1.63 last week, rallying more than 20 percent so far this year and outperforming a 13 percent rise in the sector index.
An analyst at a foreign brokerage said the uncertainty of a new shareholder and concerns about further stake sales by Keppel Corp weighed on the trust.
Keppel REIT stood at S$1.57 per unit but still above the selling price of $1.555 for the 180 million units or 6.7 percent of the total issued units of the trust. It was the second most actively traded stock.
Brokerage UOB Kay Hian said it remained positive on Keppel REIT because of the trust's strong office portfolio in Singapore, and retained its target price of S$1.64.
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.