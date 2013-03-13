Shares of Keppel Corp Ltd fell to their lowest in a week after the world's largest builder of offshore oil rigs lost a deal worth $1.2 billion, but at least two analysts kept their top ratings citing strong order pipeline.

Keppel shares fell as much as 2.2 percent to S$11.60. It was the second most actively traded stocks by value, with more than 2.1 million shares traded in the first 90 minutes, more than half the average full-day volume over the past 30 days. The benchmark Straits Times Index edged down 0.3 percent.

Keppel said the contract with Ukraine's state energy firm, Naftogaz to build two semi-submersible drilling rigs will not be effective as certain conditions were not met.

"We are not surprised as Keppel has hinted that it might not pursue the contract if certain conditions were not met," CIMB analyst Lim Siew Khee said. CIMB maintained its 'outperform' call, estimating a target of S$5.5 billion ($4.41 billion) to be met from a diversification of orders this year.

While DBS Vickers expects Keppel's share price to be impacted due to the negative perception of such news, it recommended investors to buy on weakness, keeping its target share price of S$13.00. ($1 = 1.2473 Singapore dollars)