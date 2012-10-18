Brokerages including CIMB Research raised their target prices for Singapore property developer Keppel Land to account for higher valuation of real estate investment trust Keppel REIT, but noted that sales of its Chinese properties slowed in the third quarter.

Keppel Land is the owner of Keppel REIT's manager. Keppel REIT units have jumped 50 percent so far this year.

CIMB raised its target price for Keppel Land to S$3.62 from S$3.43 and kept its 'neutral' rating, while OCBC Investment Research lifted its target price for the developer to S$3.49 from S$3.44 and maintained a 'hold'.

Keppel Land shares were up 1.5 percent at S$3.50, and have surged 57.7 percent since the start of the year, compared to the FTSE ST Mid Cap Index's 29 percent rise.

"Keppel Land's Q3 results appear poor as project deliveries in China have yet to come through. Meanwhile, launches have been deferred," said CIMB in a report.

It also said Keppel Land has pushed back certain launches of its China projects as it waits for better market conditions, and cited management as saying sales at its Tianjin Eco-City development in China had slowed after a strong take-up in 2011.

