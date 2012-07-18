CIMB Research cut its target price for logistics company Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation to S$1.20 from S$1.22 and kept its 'neutral' rating, citing potentially higher operating expenses.

By 0101 GMT, shares of Keppel T&T were 0.4 percent lower at S$1.13 and have gained 1.8 percent since the start of the year, compared to the FT ST Industrials Index's 15 percent rise.

CIMB said although Keppel T&T's second quarter net profit of S$14.2 million was in line with its estimates, operating expenses were above expectations due to higher staff costs and increased maintenance for its data centres and warehouses.

Keppel T&T's net gearing in the second quarter was 0.68 times, and CIMB expects it to continue rising as the company enters a capital expenditure-intensive phase in the coming years. This could give rise to capital raising including rights issue or placement of new shares, CIMB said.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)