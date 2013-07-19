Shares of oil and gas explorer KrisEnergy Ltd,
backed by Keppel Corp Ltd and private equity firm
First Reserve, rose above the initial public offering price in
their trading debut on the Singapore Exchange.
The KrisEnergy stock advanced as much as 14.5 percent to
S$1.26 on Friday, versus its IPO price of S$1.10, but gave up
some of the gains to trade at S$1.165 at around 11 am (0300
GMT). It was the top-traded stock by value in the Singapore
market.
The company sold 151.99 million shares and an additional
94.16 million shares to cornerstone investors, raising gross
proceeds of S$270.8 million ($213.7 million).
"It's an oil exploration company. If they can strike oil
then the share price will go up, but basically the nature of the
business is highly risky," said a trader.
"The fact that Keppel Corp bought a stake in the company is
kind of a vote of confidence, but the pricing was at the top of
the range," he added.