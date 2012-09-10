Shares of Singapore-listed Midas Holdings, which
supplies components for railway projects, rose to the highest in
nearly six months on hopes of more order wins after the company
secured several contracts.
Midas shares gained as much as 5.2 percent to S$0.405 on
Monday, the highest since March 14. Around 27 million shares
changed hands, 2.7 times the average full-day volume over the
past 30 days.
OCBC Investment Research said the sentiment on China's
railway sector has improved and Midas is expected to strengthen
its order book with more metro, power and international railway
contracts.
But OCBC cautioned that it expects Midas' financials to
remain lacklustre over the next two to three quarters as the
company transitions towards a recovery in the 2013 fiscal year.
"The positive sentiment from new contract wins would likely
override negativity surrounding its weak results in the near
term," OCBC said, raising its target price to S$0.435 from
S$0.41 and maintaining its 'buy' rating.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
11:30 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB cuts Golden Agri target
price
CIMB Investment Research lowered its target price on shares
of palm oil company Golden Agri Resources Ltd to
S$0.88 from S$0.92, to reflect a recent conversion of warrants
and noted the company is on the look out for acquisitions.
By 0328 GMT, shares of Golden Agri were 1.5 percent higher
at S$0.675. They have fallen about 6.3 percent so far this year,
compared to the Straits Times Index's 13.8 percent
rise.
Golden Agri said last week it plans to issue $400 million
convertible bonds due 2017 at 2.5 percent a year.
Golden Agri's management confirmed that funds from its
planned bond issuance could be used for potential acquisition
opportunities, which helps assuage concerns over usage of the
funds and potential earnings per share dilution, CIMB said.
The brokerage has a 'trading buy' rating on the company.
"We continue to advice investors to accumulate on share
price weakness to position for potential mergers and acquisition
news flows and rise in crude palm oil price on the back of
potential disruptions to supply in the event of an El Nino,"
said CIMB in a report.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)