Singapore shares edged higher at midday, in line with other
Asian bourses as the European Central Bank gave confidence it
was prepared to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries.
The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.4 percent
to 3,100.01 points. However, gains are likely to be limited
ahead of the release of the closely-watched monthly U.S.
payrolls data due later in the day. The MSCI index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.5
percent.
Smaller offshore and marine services companies such as Kreuz
Holdings Ltd and Ezion Holdings Ltd
outperformed the broader market on continued optimism for the
industry.
Shares of Ezion and Kreuz were both up 3.5 percent at
S$1.345 and S$0.445 respectively.
Although Ezion's shares have more than doubled so far this
year, CIMB Research believes they still offer value as it sees
catalysts from more liftboat and service rigs.
Ezion is also undervalued, trading at 1.8 times its book
value, below its three-year price-to-book value mean of two
times.
1416 (0416 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Anand
Basu; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
9:19 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises CapitaCommercial
target price
OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on
CapitaCommercial Trust to S$1.62 from S$1.53, and kept
its 'buy' rating, citing better-than-expected outlook for office
rentals.
At 0108 GMT, units of CapitaCommercial were up 0.3 percent
at S$1.515. They have surged 43.6 percent since the start of the
year, compared with the FTSE ST Real Estate Industrial Trust's
31.3 percent gain.
OCBC said grade A office rentals in Singapore are likely to
show a smaller decline in the third quarter, and vacancies in
the central business district reversed their rising trend,
falling 0.9 percentage point in the second quarter to 8.4
percent.
"We expect a similar trend for vacancies in the third
quarter, which would likely contribute to a muted rate of rental
decline," said OCBC.
The brokerage noted that CapitaCommercial also said it had
refinanced an outstanding balance of its convertible bonds due
in 2013, with a new S$175 million convertible bond issue due in
2017.
0910 (0110 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)