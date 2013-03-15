BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Singapore shares rebounded after two sessions of losses as positive U.S. data suggested a steady recovery in the world's largest economy, lifting investors' risk appetite.
The Straits Times Index was up 0.7 percent at 3,302.22, matching the gain in the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.
The rise in the Singapore market was broad-based and banks were among the biggest gainers on Friday.
Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp jumped as much as 0.9 percent to a record high of S$10.44, while United Overseas Bank Ltd rose as much as 1.4 percent to S$19.99, the highest since Jan. 3. DBS Group Holdings Ltd shares gained 1 percent to S$15.73, matching their peak touched on Aug. 1, 2011.
"Lower-than-expected weekly initial jobless claims lifted U.S. equities higher yesterday. This, coupled with an anticipated tame February CPI (Consumer Price Index) should underpin equities heading into the weekend," DBS Vickers said in a report.
1255 (0455 GMT)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.