Singapore shares rose slightly on Tuesday, with Keppel REIT
rising to the highest in more than five years after
posting a 7.6 percent rise in its first-quarter distributable
income.
The Straits Times Index gained 0.2 percent to
3291.01, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan shed 0.7 percent.
Shares of Keppel REIT, which owns commercial properties,
jumped nearly 4 percent to S$1.475, the highest since January
2008. About 4.6 million shares were traded, 2.5 times the
average full-day volume over the past 30 days.
Keppel REIT said its first quarter distributable income rose
to S$52.2 million ($42.2 million) compared with a year earlier,
boosted by property income from higher occupancies in its
Singapore and Australia properties.
DBS Vickers and Maybank Kim Eng said Keppel REIT's results
were in line with expectations and kept a 'hold' rating. Maybank
raised its target price to S$1.27 from S$1.25 while DBS
increased its target price to S$1.43 from S$1.34.
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) outperformed the
market after it posted a 1.9 percent rise in overall load factor
on Monday.
SIA shares gained as much as 1.5 percent to a week-high of
S$10.76.
"A good year for pax traffic but weak yields at parent
airline level and weak loads at Silk Air could still depress
full-year results," UOB Kay Hian said, keeping a 'sell' rating
with a target price of S$10.70.
