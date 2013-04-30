UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Singapore shares rose to their highest in more than five years on Tuesday, tracking U.S. stock market which closed at a record high in the previous session.
The Straits Times Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,382.93, the highest since January 2008.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1 percent, after the S&P 500 index closed at an all-time high on Monday.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's second-largest lender, traded flat at S$10.92, retreating from a record high of S$11.07 last week. It reported a 16 percent fall in first-quarter profit earlier in the day.
Other banking shares rose to their highest since 2008. Shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd matched Monday's five-year high of S$21.39, and DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose to the highest since mid-2008.
"Banking shares are doing well, helped by expectation that the Cyprus crisis may push some money to migrate from Europe to Singapore," said a trader, who declined to be named.
Shares of Starhub Ltd hit a record high of S$4.76 and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd extended gains for the second straight session.
Shares of Aussino Group Ltd jumped 7 percent to S$0.107, recovering from a 40 percent slump in the previous session after the Singapore Exchange rejected its application for a S$70 million reverse takeover deal with a company linked to a Myanmar tycoon who is on the U.S. sanction list.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources