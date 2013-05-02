BRIEF-Bunge declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share
* Bunge Ltd - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE May 2 Singapore shares touched a five-year high on Thursday, with DBS Group Holdings rising over 4 percent, its biggest daily gain in more than three years after posting a record profit for the first quarter.
The Straits Times Index gained 0.9 percent to 3,401.00, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent.
Shares of DBS, Singapore's biggest lender, jumped nearly 5 percent to S$17.59, the highest since May 2008. It was trading at S$17.51 at 0435 GMT, on course for its biggest daily climb since April 2010.
DBS reported a record quarterly profit of S$950 million ($770.32 million), up 2 percent from a year earlier, boosted by annuity businesses and stronger capital market activities.
"DBS remains an Outperform and our high-conviction top pick in Singapore banking," said CIMB Research.
Shares of Genting Singapore Plc rose 4.23 percent to S$1.64, matching a peak in February, after casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on good results in Macau and Singapore.
Genting Singapore is due to report its quarterly earnings after market close.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.