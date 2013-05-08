Singapore shares rose, led by Wilmar International Ltd
after the palm oil firm's quarterly results beat
market estimates.
The Straits Times index was up 0.9 percent at
3412.18 points after rising to as much as 3,413.5, its highest
since January 2008. The index is up about 9 percent so far this
year.
However, some strategists warned of a limited upside,
pointing to lacklustre earnings growth and disappointing
economic data.
"Without the prospect of earnings growth accelerating, we
think it will be difficult for the Singapore stock market to
re-rate higher from current levels," strategists at Nomura said
in a report. "On the contrary, we think there is a high
likelihood that the stock market will pull back given the
deteriorating fundamentals."
Wilmar was the top gainer on Wednesday, up 4.2 percent to
S$3.45, its highest since April 4, but is still underperforming
the broader market so far this year. Nearly 10 million shares
were traded, 1.6 times the average full-day volume traded over
the past 30 days.
1143 (0343 GMT)