Singapore shares rose slightly on Wednesday, while shares of
Noble Group Ltd tumbled after posting weak results for
the first quarter.
The Straits Times Index was up just 0.2 percent to
3451.04 points, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan shed 0.1 percent.
Shares of Noble fell as much as 6.3 percent to S$1.045, the
lowest since July 2012.
Noble was one of the most actively traded stocks by value on
Wednesday. Nearly 57 million shares changed hands, 2.8 times the
average full-day volume over the past 30 days.
Noble, a Singapore-listed commodities trader, said its
first-quarter net profit fell 62 percent to $41.3 million,
attributing the results to a challenging operating environment.
"Poor earnings visibility and level is likely to be a
negative driver of stock price in the near-term," said Maybank
Kim Eng, which downgraded Noble to "hold" from "buy" and lowered
its target price to S$1.17 from S$1.53.
1210 (0410 GMT)