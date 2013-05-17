Singapore shares hit their highest in nearly five-and-a-half
years, while Singapore Airlines Ltd was on course for
its biggest daily drop in nearly 19 months after posting
disappointing results.
The Straits Times Index rose nearly half a percent
to 3,457.07 points, its highest since the beginning of 2008, and
the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
inched down 0.2 percent.
Shares of Asia's second-biggest airline, SIA, fell as much
as 4.4 percent to S$10.95, its lowest in nearly three weeks,
after the company reported weaker-than-expected full-year
results and warned of a tough environment.
About 1.4 million shares of SIA changed hands, more than
double of its 30-day average in trading volume.
"With the lacklustre results, continuing challenges ahead,
and possible disappointment over the lack of a special dividend
that some on the street had anticipated, we expect selling
pressure on the counter, especially after it gained 8 percent
since mid-April," said OCBC Investment Research in a note.
It downgraded SIA to "sell" with a fair value estimate of
S$10.00.