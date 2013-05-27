Singapore shares held steady on Monday, after falling 2.1 percent in the previous session amid a tumble in global markets.

"Our market outlook is still cautious, with a bearish bias," said OCBC investment analyst Carey Wong. Many Singapore companies missed earnings estimates over the past quarter, with the commodities sector among the hardest hit.

The Straits Times Index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,403.41 after Thursday's broad-based decline. Commodity firm Olam International Ltd rose as much as 2.5 percent. Singapore markets were shut on Friday.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1 percent on Monday, extending last week's severe volatility.

Among smallcap gainers, shares of Soilbuild Construction Group jumped as much as 56 percent to S$0.39 on its trading debut. Nearly 191 million shares were traded, making Soilbuild the most actively traded stock by volume.

Among other gainers, Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic rose 2.4 percent, after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. The company proposed a final dividend of 0.5 cents per ordinary share for fiscal 2013. 1400 (0600 GMT) (Reporting by Joyce Lim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi) ($1 = 1.2644 Singapore dollars)

Shares in construction company Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd jumped as much as 56 percent on its debut in Singapore and were the top traded.

Soilbuild rose to a day high of S$0.39 from its offer price of S$0.25. The company had offered 168 million new shares to raise nearly S$40 million ($31.6 million), mainly to replenish working capital, it said in its prospectus.

Soilbuild said it had won two contracts in Myanmar and expects to further expand in the country that has opened up for foreign investors after decades of isolation.

Based on Monday's price, the company has a total market value of about S$259 million.