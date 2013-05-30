UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Singapore shares fell for a second day to their lowest in five weeks, led by drops in interest-rate sensitives such as property stocks, as concerns about a potential rollback of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme weighed on the region.
The Straits Times Index dropped 1.4 percent to S$3,321.08, underperforming the 0.5 percent decline in MCSI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .
Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties was one of the biggest losers on the index, falling as much as 4.6 percent to S$2.72. CapitaMall Trust, Singapore's largest shopping mall landlord, dropped 2.8 percent.
Yields on 10-year Singapore government bonds have risen by around 40 basis points in recent weeks, and a government auction of seven-year bonds on Wednesday saw relatively weak demand.
Banking shares also fell, with United Overseas Bank dropping as much as 3.6 percent.
DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest bank, was down 2 percent at S$16.77. DBS was the top traded stock by value on Thursday.
12:20 (0420 GMT)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
KIEV, March 4 The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it had reached an agreement with Ukraine on an updated memorandum under a $17.5 billion programme, paving the way for its board to consider the disbursement of the fourth loan tranche later in March.