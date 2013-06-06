Singapore shares fell to their lowest since mid-January, led by
a decline in the banking sector, amid growing uncertainty over
the fate of the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing
programme.
The Straits Times Index fell as much as 2.9 percent
to 3,196.23, down 7.7 percent from this year's peak on May 22,
but up nearly 1 percent year to date.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan dropped 0.9 percent.
Shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd fell to their
lowest in more than seven weeks, dropping as much as 2.4 percent
to S$20.29.
Among other banking stocks, Southeast Asia's biggest bank
DBS Group Holdings Ltd fell 1.8 percent to S$16.10,
extending its decline for the second consecutive session.
The Fed's stimulus, aiming to kick-start the world's largest
economy by keeping ultra-low interest rates, has helped U.S.
stock market scale consecutive record highs. Investors have been
closely watching for signs that the Fed may scale back its
monetary stimulus in coming months.
Nomura analysts said they expect the success of quantitative
easing would result in self-sustaining growth and a constructive
level of inflation, which should render higher long-term bond
yields nearly inevitable.
"We do think skittish global markets have overreacted to
higher bond yields and steeper curves, mistakenly assuming they
must be negative for growth, risk and stocks. Quite the
contrary," Nomura analysts said in a research note.
1200 (0400 GMT)
(Reporting by Joyce Lim in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)
11:17 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS raises Ezion Holdings
11:17 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS raises Ezion Holdings
earnings forecast
Rising demand for liftboats will help offshore service
provider Ezion Holdings Ltd retain strong growth, said
DBS Vickers Securities, raising its earnings forecast and price
target.
Ezion shares rose as much as 3.1 percent to S$2.32, on
course for its biggest daily climb in more than a week,
outstripping a 0.6 percent fall in the oil and gas sector index
.
"The group is poised to ride on the rising demand for
liftboat/service rigs in Asia and robust activities in United
States Gulf of Mexico (GOM)," DBS said in a note.
DBS raised its forecast for Ezion's financial year 2014 and
2015 earnings by 3 percent and 15 percent respectively, and
lifted its price target to S$3.00 from S$2.52.
"It has a unique business proposition that offers
fascinating growth and high earnings visibility," the brokerage
said.
The lead in the liftboat market helped Ezion's net income in
the three months ended March 31 jump to $46.15 million from
$14.08 million a year.