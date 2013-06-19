Singapore shares drifted lower, snapping three consecutive sessions of gains, with investors waiting for more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy step.

The Straits Times Index was down 0.3 percent at 3,218.41 points on Wednesday, almost in line with the fall in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd led the decline on the index, falling more than 2 percent. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Olam International Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd dropped more than 1 percent each.

"Going forward, with the Singapore market's average 12-month forward PE (price-earnings) at 3,287 and the 50 percent retracement level also around that level, we see short-term resistance there," DBS Vickers said in a report.

Shares of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd were the top outperformer, rising as much as 2.3 percent to S$4.08, the highest since June 4. Its aerospace arm had secured deals with Qatar Airways, Spring Airlines Japan and UTC Aerospace Systems.

Shares of Singapore property developer City Developments Ltd rose for the fourth session in a row. Home sales in the city-state rose 5.4 percent in May and City Developments had one of the best-selling projects.