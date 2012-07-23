Singapore shares fell by midday but conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd and Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd surged on Heineken NV's bid for the maker of Tiger Beer, while JB Foods Ltd made a strong trading debut.

The Straits Times Index was down 0.9 percent at 2,988.79 points, faring better than MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan which tumbled more than 2 percent.

APB shares jumped to a record of S$49.50, but below Heineken's offer price of S$50.00.

Shares of F&N, a Singapore conglomerate whose joint venture with Heineken has a 65 percent controlling stake in APB, were more than 4 percent higher. F&N was the second-highest traded stock by value on the Singapore bourse.

Shares of JB Foods Ltd, a Malaysian cocoa ingredient producer, surged 40 percent above the initial public offering price of S$0.30 on their trading debut in Singapore.

JB Foods shares leapt as high as S$0.42 on volume of more than 138 million shares. The stock was the top traded by both value and volume in the overall Singapore market.

Shares of AsiaMedic Ltd jumped over 8 percent after the healthcare services provider signed a memorandum of understanding with Myanmar's Ni Ni Diagnostics and Healthcare to potentially set up a joint venture in Myanmar.

The Ni Ni Group operates medical centres providing diagnostic imaging and laboratory services in Yangon.

CIMB Research raised its target price for CapitaCommercial Trust to S$1.48 from S$1.41 and kept its 'outperform' rating as it expects the trust to see higher rents.

Units of CapitaCommercial rose 1.1 percent to S$1.345. They have surged 27.5 percent so far this year, compared with the FT ST Real Estate Investment Trust's 20.8 percent gain.

CapitaCommercial said on Friday its second-quarter distribution per unit rose 7.3 percent to 2.06 Singapore cents from a year ago.

"With more lease expiries in 2013 and low expiring rents, we think CapitaCommercial Trust could offer the strongest rental reversion next year among office real estate investment trusts," CIMB said in a report.

Separately, OCBC Investment Research also raised its target price for CapitaCommercial to S$1.31 from S$1.14 and maintained its 'neutral' rating.

It expects short-term vacancy rates to stabilise for the rest of the year due to limited new supply in Singapore's central business district until the second half of 2013.

JB Foods sold 100 million shares, comprising 84 million new shares, at S$0.30 each.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds of S$23 million ($18.3 million) to fund acquisitions, finance the construction of a factory and a warehouse in Malaysia, acquire production equipment and machinery, among others.

JB Foods is one of the latest small-cap IPOs in the Singapore market.

Food caterer Neo Group Ltd made a strong trading debut two weeks ago, but its shares have fallen and were now trading only about 3 percent above its IPO price.

