Singapore shares were slightly higher, with Noble Group Ltd
extending gains after the commodities trader said its
chairman and chief executive had bought shares of the company.
The Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent at
2,952.35 points, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan was 0.7 percent higher.
Noble said last Thursday its founder and chairman, Richard
Elman, bought 7.34 million shares at S$1.08 each, raising his
deemed holding to 21.41 percent from 21.29 percent.
Noble's chief executive, Yusuf Alireza, bought 7.25 million
shares, representing 0.1 percent of the company's issued share
capital, at S$1.08 each.
By 0504 GMT, Noble shares were up 1.9 percent, bringing
total gains over the last two sessions so far to nearly 3
percent. The stock slipped last week after reports that its
vice-chairman was selling 225 million shares.
Shares of Sembcorp Marine Ltd rose as much as 1.7
percent after the oil rig builder said its unit, Jurong
Shipyard, and Oslo-listed Prosafe SE had finalised a
contract for an accommodation semi-submersible rig worth $295.2
million.
1311 (0511 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; Editing by
G.Ram Mohan; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:52 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank sees office rents
falling 10 pct in 2013
Maybank Kim Eng said it expects office rents in Singapore to
slide by 10 percent in 2013, after falling 12-15 percent over
the past four quarters, as demand in the near term is set to
remain weak.
Marina One and DUO, two mixed use developments that will
come onstream five years down the road, are seen adding nearly
2.5 million square feet of prime Grade A office space, Maybank
said.
"However, office players are in for a tough time as they
face stiff competition from other Grade A developments
completing from now till 2017, which may exert more downward
pressure on rents in the near term," Maybank said.
The broker added that the Singapore economy experienced a
contraction in the third quarter from the previous quarter, and
the government is guiding for subdued growth of 1-3 percent next
year.
Maybank maintained its 'hold' rating on Keppel REIT
and Singapore Land Ltd. It has a 'sell' call
on CapitaCommercial Trust.
1048 (0248 GMT)