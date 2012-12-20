Singapore's key index slipped slightly, in line with other
Asian bourses on worries that stalled talks to avert a U.S.
fiscal crisis could lead to a recession in the world's largest
economy.
The benchmark Straits Times Index lost 0.01 percent
at 3,158.36 points, while the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3
percent. Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties
was the biggest loser on the index, falling 2.1 percent to
S$2.74.
DBS Vickers upgraded container shipping firm Neptune Orient
Lines Ltd (NOL) to 'buy' and raised its target price
to S$1.45 from S$1.26, citing better freight rates and earnings
in 2013 compared with this year.
"Cyclical plays like container shipping will be early movers
in a global recovery. We prefer liners with more exposure to the
U.S. and Intra-Asian routes," said DBS.
The brokerage noted that as NOL underperformed its peers
this year and is still trading below book value, it is set for a
re-rating next year.
Shares of NOL were up 1.4 percent by 0332 GMT, but have only
gained 0.4 percent since the start of the year, compared with
the FTSE ST Industrials Index's 26.2 percent
gain.
1133 (0333 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:21 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises SIA Engineering
target price
OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on SIA
Engineering Co Ltd to S$4.48 from S$4.14 and kept its
'hold' rating, citing a positive longer-term outlook for its
maintenance, repair and operations business.
By 0238 GMT, SIA Engineering shares were down 0.7 percent at
S$4.37. They have gained 27.4 percent since the start of the
year, compared with the Straits Times Index's 19
percent rise.
Global passenger aircraft fleet is expected to grow by 3.8
percent a year from now till 2030, with most coming from the
Asian market. OCBC noted that this will benefit SIA Engineering,
which has a Singapore base and regional joint ventures and
associates.
The brokerage also said SIA Engineering's management expects
demand for its core businesses will be sustained in the near
term, despite the contraction in air freight volumes and as poor
consumer confidence weighs on the aviation sector.
1040 (0240 GMT)