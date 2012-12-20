Singapore's key index slipped slightly, in line with other Asian bourses on worries that stalled talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis could lead to a recession in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark Straits Times Index lost 0.01 percent at 3,158.36 points, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent. Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties was the biggest loser on the index, falling 2.1 percent to S$2.74.

DBS Vickers upgraded container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) to 'buy' and raised its target price to S$1.45 from S$1.26, citing better freight rates and earnings in 2013 compared with this year.

"Cyclical plays like container shipping will be early movers in a global recovery. We prefer liners with more exposure to the U.S. and Intra-Asian routes," said DBS.

The brokerage noted that as NOL underperformed its peers this year and is still trading below book value, it is set for a re-rating next year.

Shares of NOL were up 1.4 percent by 0332 GMT, but have only gained 0.4 percent since the start of the year, compared with the FTSE ST Industrials Index's 26.2 percent gain.

1133 (0333 GMT)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)

************************************************************

11:21 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises SIA Engineering target price

OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on SIA Engineering Co Ltd to S$4.48 from S$4.14 and kept its 'hold' rating, citing a positive longer-term outlook for its maintenance, repair and operations business.

By 0238 GMT, SIA Engineering shares were down 0.7 percent at S$4.37. They have gained 27.4 percent since the start of the year, compared with the Straits Times Index's 19 percent rise.

Global passenger aircraft fleet is expected to grow by 3.8 percent a year from now till 2030, with most coming from the Asian market. OCBC noted that this will benefit SIA Engineering, which has a Singapore base and regional joint ventures and associates.

The brokerage also said SIA Engineering's management expects demand for its core businesses will be sustained in the near term, despite the contraction in air freight volumes and as poor consumer confidence weighs on the aviation sector.