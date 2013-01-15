Singapore shares fell for the third day as property stocks
remained weak after the government launched sweeping measures to
cool the city-state's housing market.
The Straits Times Index was down 0.7 percent at
3,183.99, while broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan lost 0.4 percent.
Shares of property developers extended their decline from
the previous day. City Developments Ltd fell more than
3 percent, while CapitaLand Ltd and Keppel Land Ltd
eased over 1 percent each.
"While the timing of the new measures was expected, the
measures surprised by being more severe than our expectations,"
Citigroup said in a report. It expects private residential
prices to fall by 5 percent in 2013, versus its previous
estimate of a 2 percent rise.
CIMB Research said the latest property cooling measures
would result in lower loan growth for Singapore banks. But given
the deferred drawdown nature of mortgages, more significant
drags would only be seen two years down the road, it noted.
Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday the property cooling measures,
including higher stamp duty and tighter conditions for
mortgages, may curb the build-up of potential threats to the
credit profile of Singapore banks.
1239 (0439 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; Editing by Anand
Basu; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:33 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC downgrades Ezra to hold
OCBC Investment Research downgraded Ezra Holdings Ltd
to 'hold' from 'buy' and kept the target price at
S$1.30, after the offshore services firm reported weak quarterly
earnings.
At 0329 GMT, Ezra shares were down 4 percent at S$1.20, but
have gained around 5 percent since the start of the year,
compared to the FTSE ST Oil & Gas Index's 1.8
percent rise.
Ezra's net profit for the three months ended November fell
49 percent to $6.8 million from a year ago, hurt by higher
administration expenses and lower profits from associated
companies.
OCBC estimates that Ezra's core net profit for the quarter
was around $4.3 million, below its expectations and 16 percent
lower than a year ago.
However, OCBC expects Ezra to see a pick-up in the second
half of the year, as margins in the subsea business improve and
as the division sees estimated new order wins of about $925
million in fiscal 2013.
1130 (0330 GMT)