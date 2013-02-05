Singapore shares fell to their lowest in nearly a week,
largely in line with regional bourses, after weak data from the
United States and on renewed concerns over eurozone debt crisis.
The Strait Times Index was down 0.8 percent at
3269.60, matching the fall in the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.
The fall in the Singapore market was broad-based, and the
biggest decliners include property developer City Developments
Ltd, which fell 2.8 percent, and Singapore Exchange
Ltd (SGX), which dropped 1.5 percent.
SGX, Asia's second-largest bourse operator by market
capitalisation, is in talks to buy a stake in transatlantic
clearing house LCH.Clearnet, betting on an increase in trading
volumes for derivatives, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
1341 (0541 GMT)