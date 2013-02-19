Singapore's benchmark index rose as much as 0.26 percent to a two-week high, with property developer CapitaLand Ltd and Singapore Technologies Engineering figuring among the gainers, while casino operator Genting Singapore fell.

The Strait Times Index was up 0.1 percent to 3,291.52 points matching the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

Shares of Genting Singapore slid for four straight sessions ahead of earning results on Thursday after it hit a nine-month high.

The shares dipped as much as 2.2 percent to S$1.525, with 35.7 million shares traded, slightly more than the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

1408 (0608 GMT)

