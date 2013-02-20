Singapore shares were higher, led by CapitaLand Ltd
after the property developer said it will lead a joint
venture to develop a S$3.2 billion project in Malaysia's
Iskandar region.
The Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent at
3,303.09 points, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan gained 0.8 percent.
CapitaLand added as much as 1.8 percent and was the
second-highest traded stock by value in Singapore after the
company said on Tuesday the project is its "first direct large
scale township investment and development in Malaysia".
"This signals its confidence in Iskandar Malaysia as a
compelling investment opportunity into a new upcoming
development region, and would generate benefits in the medium
term," DBS Vickers said, maintaining 'buy' with a S$4.09 target
price.
1331 (0531 GMT)