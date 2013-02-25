US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close)
Singapore shares were little changed, but Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) fell to the lowest in around 1-1/2 months after the container shipping firm posted a loss for its fourth-quarter earnings.
The Straits Times Index was flat, in line with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .
Shares of NOL dropped as much as 2 percent to S$1.20 on Monday, the lowest since Jan. 7. The stock has gained nearly 5 percent since the start of the year.
NOL posted a net loss of $98 million for its fourth quarter, narrowing from a $320 million loss a year earlier. OCBC Investment Research said it was disappointed by the result, as continued weakness in demand on the Asia-Europe and intra-Asia routes negated higher freight rates.
But DBS Vickers said the worst is likely to be over for NOL, and 2013 fiscal year earnings are likely to benefit from lower cost base and better industry discipline.
1246 (0446 GMT)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 Technology companies have been a driving force behind the U.S. stock market's recent record rally, and despite mounting evidence of stretched valuations the sector remains a top pick for investors expecting a wave of capital expenditures by U.S. corporations.
(Adds comments, details, byline, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss March 3 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, pushing net longs to their lowest since early October, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $13.01 billion in the week ended Feb. 28, from $15.02 billion the previous week. Analysts said this week's declin