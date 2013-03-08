Singapore shares fell, weighed by developers such as
CapitaLand Ltd on market talk about more government
measures to cool the city-state's property market.
The Straits Times Index was down 0.1 percent at
3,294.71 points, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan gained 0.3 percent.
CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, was
the worst performer on Friday, falling as much as 3.5 percent to
S$3.60, the lowest since Dec. 19. Some 22 million shares changed
hands, 2.1 times the average full-day volume over the past 30
days.
Other property counters also fell. City Developments Ltd
declined 2.4 percent to S$11.13 and Keppel Land Ltd
lost 1.7 percent to S$3.98.
Traders said shares of CapitaLand, which has significant
exposure to China's property sector, had also come under
pressure after the world's second-largest economy introduced
more curbs in its housing market last week.
1259 (0459 GMT)
(teo.jionchun@thomsonreuters.com)(+6564035659)(Reuters
Messaging: teo.jionchun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)