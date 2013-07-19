Singapore shares edged lower on Friday, weighed down by Keppel Corp Ltd after the oil rig builder reported a 33 percent fall in second-quarter net profit.

The Straits Times Index was down 0.2 percent at 3,212.92 points, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4 percent.

Keppel Corp fell as much as 2.4 percent to S$10.64 and was the third-highest traded stock by value on the Singapore market. The company reported a net profit of S$346.8 million ($273.7 million) for the three months ended June, down from S$520.9 million a year earlier.

Small and mid-cap stocks, such as CNA Group Ltd, KrisEnergy Ltd and HanKore Environment Technology Group Ltd, were the top traded by volume on Friday.

Shares of CNA Group, which has businesses in IT solutions, water treatment and infrastructure, surged as much as 82 percent with a volume of more than 204 million shares after a placement of 60 million new shares at S$0.1208 each.

Shares of oil and gas explorer KrisEnergy Ltd, backed by Keppel Corp and private equity firm First Reserve, rose above the initial public offering price in their trading debut on the Singapore Exchange.

HanKore shares shot up 8 percent on Thursday after the water treatment company said the managing director of Asdew Acquisitions, Wang Yu Huei, agreed to subscribe to 293.6 million new shares at S$0.05 each.

HanKore said it would use the net proceeds to fund water investments and on current projects. The stock was trading at S$0.053, with more than 92 million shares changing hands, 2.2 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.