Singapore shares fell on Thursday, snapping three consecutive
days of gains, but Mapletree Commercial Trust
outperformed the market after it reported a 14 percent rise in
distribution per unit (DPU) for its first quarter.
The Straits Times Index was down 0.8 percent, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was 0.4 percent lower.
Most stocks on the index fell, with United Overseas Bank
, CapitaMall Trust and CapitaMalls Asia
among the biggest decliners.
Units of Mapletree Commercial rose as much as 2 percent to
S$1.26, the highest since June 18. Some 4.5 million shares were
traded by midday, nearly matching the average full-day volume
over the past 30 days.
The trust recorded DPU of 1.753 Singapore cents for the
three months ended June, up from 1.537 Singapore cents a year
earlier. Mapletree also said it had committed nearly 60 percent
of the leases expiring in this financial year.
Citigroup said Mapletree Commercial's VivoCity shopping mall
and Anson office building had driven the 31 percent increase in
net property income, while operating expenses were kept under
control. It has a "buy" rating and target price of S$1.49.
Stapled securities of OUE Hospitality Trust will
begin trading at 2 p.m. (0600 GMT). Its public offer was around
19.1 times subscribed by retail investors.