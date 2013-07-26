Singapore shares rose slightly on Friday, with investors waiting for clarity on U.S. stimulus at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent at 3,241.88, largely in line with the rise in MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index.

Macquarie upgraded Singapore property developer CapitaLand Ltd to "outperform" from "neutral", citing the stock's undperformance so far this year.

CapitaLand shares have been down around 12 percent since the start of the year, while the benchmark index has risen around 2 percent. The stock was trading close to a 40 percent discount to RNAV (revised net asset value), which is near its trough, Macquarie said.

It added that CapitaLand's simpler and nimbler corporate structure should help the developer to have a sharper focus and capitalise on new investment opportunities, particularly in large-scale, mixed-use developments.

OUE Hospitality Trust rose 1.7 percent on volume of 17.4 million after making its debut on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday. It was among the top traded by value in the Singapore market.