Singapore shares rose slightly on Friday, with investors
waiting for clarity on U.S. stimulus at the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting next week.
The Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent at
3,241.88, largely in line with the rise in MSCI Asia-Pacific
ex-Japan index.
Macquarie upgraded Singapore property developer CapitaLand
Ltd to "outperform" from "neutral", citing the stock's
undperformance so far this year.
CapitaLand shares have been down around 12 percent since the
start of the year, while the benchmark index has risen around 2
percent. The stock was trading close to a 40 percent discount to
RNAV (revised net asset value), which is near its trough,
Macquarie said.
It added that CapitaLand's simpler and nimbler corporate
structure should help the developer to have a sharper focus and
capitalise on new investment opportunities, particularly in
large-scale, mixed-use developments.
OUE Hospitality Trust rose 1.7 percent on volume
of 17.4 million after making its debut on the Singapore Exchange
on Thursday. It was among the top traded by value in the
Singapore market.